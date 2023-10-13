Taupō's Bryce Gliddon with his Rotorua-made Heron MJ1 at a car show in 2016 . Photo / Stephen Parker

Visitors to Rotorua’s lakefront are in for a treat today as the locally designed and made supercar, the Heron MJ1, returns to its birthplace in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Only 27 Herons were ever built but according to their creator, Rotorua mechanic Ross Baker, the cars “will go on forever”.

Baker, who is now retired and lives in Australia, said it was “a big thing” to be back in Rotorua for the Heron’s 40th anniversary.

“I’ve been in business in Rotorua since the 1960′s,” Baker said.

“The reason I came back was because the cars were built in Rotorua. There’s a lot of businesses in Rotorua that were very involved in making the Heron.”

The Heron MJ1 on display in Auckland in 1983. Photo / Supplied

Baker said the celebrations at Rotorua’s Village Green, which will include a classic car display open to the public between 9am and 11am, were going to be “terrific”.

“There’s so much history around Rotorua and these cars,” Baker said.

“It’s unbelievable that people have gotten interested. There’s a fantastic interest that’s surprised me in the last 10 to 15 years.”

Baker built each Heron from scratch in his own garage in Rotorua. He can still remember taking the first models to the Auckland Motor Show in 1983.

“It was unreal. We picked up 350 names of people who were interested in the car. That really blew me out of the water really.”

Baker said what set the Heron apart was its fibreglass chassis.

“The whole car is fibreglass. It makes it a lot lighter.”

Ross Baker designed the Heron MJ1 fibreglass monocoque sports car in 1980. Photo / Supplied

Together with his wife Bev, Ross founded a Heron Developments Ltd in 1970 and since then the company has designed, built and modified hundreds of vehicles.

The Heron MJ1 was named after Baker’s daughter, Marny Jane.

Though the Heron was too expensive to mass produce, the car has now become a collector’s item.

Baker said he was excited to see a Heron Car Club had formed and to see vehicles being restored.

“Many of these vehicles built over the last 60 years have been beautifully restored or are in the process of being restored.”

Baker said his visit to Rotorua in honour of the Heron’s 40th anniversary was also an opportunity to thank everyone who helped build the Heron vehicles and those who are now restoring them.

“Without them, Heron would not have survived.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.