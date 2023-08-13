Atticus Finch won the supreme award at the Rotorua Hospitality Awards on Sunday. Photo / File

Rotorua restaurant Atticus Finch has taken out three awards including the supreme gong at the city’s hospitality awards.

The industry acknowledged the outstanding abilities of its own at the Energy Events Centre on Sunday night.

Eat Streat restaurant Atticus Finch won three awards, including the supreme establishment award for its “mod vibe and sidewalk seating offering eclectic local mains and nibbles”, a statement from the awards said.

Atticus Finch’s Nicky Westbrook also took home the award for outstanding barista. The restaurant’s fit-out was recognised with a win for outstanding ambience and design.

Asian fusion restaurant White Tiger Restaurant & Bar was the clear locals’ favourite, winning the people’s choice award.

Urbano Bistro owners Richard and Julie Sewell were recognised for their significant contribution to the local hospitality industry, jointly taking home the icon of hospitality award.

Urbano recently celebrated 16 years of operation and has won the award for outstanding restaurant in past years.

“Smart casual cafe by day and informal bistro restaurant by night, Urbano has won multiple awards for its innovative and contemporary cuisine, paired with unrivalled service,” the award statement said.

Inspired by the tapas cuisine of Spain, and already making a name for itself in Rotorua, Poco Tapas and Wine was awarded the outstanding new establishment.

Outstanding chef went to William Foote of The Mains Restaurant — on the point for his signature fine dining using premium local ingredients.

Outstanding bar of the year went to popular central Rotorua establishment Brew Craft Beer Pub, while Teina Cassidy, of Stratosfare Restaurant and Bar, took out the best bartender accolade.

Cafe Dynasti took home the award for outstanding cafe while El Mexicano Zapata Cantina was awarded outstanding street food/casual dining.

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois said: “From lakeside restaurants with panoramic views, to Eat Streat bars and cafes, there is no shortage of exceptional dining options in Rotorua.

“It’s great to see tourism returning to the region and the awards are a great way to bring attention to the unforgettable dining experiences it has to offer.

“With each category hotly contested, it’s very exciting to see new talent emerge and make their mark. It’s important to recognise and support these individuals as they continue to develop,” Bidois said.

“The fact that there were so many deserving nominees is a positive sign for the future of the hospitality industry in the region.”

Rotorua Hospitality Award winners:

Icon of Hospitality

Richard & Julie Sewell, Urbano Bistro

RotoruaNZ Supreme Award – Establishment

Atticus Finch

The Breeze Outstanding People’s Choice

White Tiger Restaurant and Bar

Activities and Events Unlimited Outstanding Barista

Nicky Westbrook, Atticus Finch

Atticus Finch Outstanding Bartender

Teina Cassidy, Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar

Tevalis Outstanding Front of House Team

The Fainting Goat

Gilmours Outstanding Chef

William Foote, The Mains Restaurant – On The Point

Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (Toi Ohomai Business Division) Emerging Chef

Ethan Barnett, Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar

Rotorua Events & Venues Outstanding Streat Food/Takeout

El Mexicano Zapata Cantina (Tutanekai St)

Indian Star Restaurant Outstanding Bar

BREW | Craft Beer Pub

Nova Energy Outstanding New Establishment

Poco Tapas & Wine

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design

Atticus Finch

Southern Hospitality Outstanding Restaurant

Urbano

Sudima Lake Rotorua Outstanding Sales Rep

Sara Schneller, Bidfood Rotorua

Restaurant Association Outstanding Supplier

Rotorua Fresh