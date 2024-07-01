Advertisement
Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show returns this weekend

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
A previous Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show.

More than 100 businesses return to Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre this weekend for the annual Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show.

The show will present a diverse range of exhibitors, featuring the latest in kitchens, flooring, furniture, heating solutions, outdoor living, landscaping and gardening, homewares and appliances from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

Leading New Zealand property platform OneRoof is back on board as a presenting partner and, in an exciting collaboration with OneRoof and The Hits radio station, attendees of this year’s show will have the chance to have one of their household bills paid by entering the competition during the event.

Event director at NZME Events, Aingie Miller, said the show offered a fantastic opportunity to look at new house designs, get quotes, ask questions of the experts, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples, be inspired by new ideas, or simply shop for the home.

“If you’re considering a new build or embarking on a renovation or DIY project, this event is a must-visit, with many exhibitors providing exclusive, show-only discounts.

“Come along to see what’s on offer from Kitchen Studio, Resene, Lightforce Solar, Latitude Homes, Beds4U and many other home specialists,” Miller said.

A highlight of the show is the unique variety of shopping available, showcasing luxurious items such as spa pools and new cars, as well as exquisite artwork and beautifully crafted furniture.

The Artisan Zone will feature a collection of unique products, including original art and stylish home décor and the Contemporary Classics area will present an array of furniture that seamlessly blends functionality and design.

Understanding that shopping and planning can be hard work, the show also offers a selection of gourmet food, treats and beverages. Visitors can indulge in samples of artisan breads, meats, cooking rubs, condiments, handcrafted spirits, chocolate and many other delicious delights.

What: Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show

Where: Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre

When: Friday, July 5 from 10am to 5pm, Saturday, July 6 from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, July 7 from 10am to 4pm.

Price: Tickets can be purchased at the door for $6, with free entry for children 12 and under.



