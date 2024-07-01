A previous Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show.

More than 100 businesses return to Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre this weekend for the annual Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show.

The show will present a diverse range of exhibitors, featuring the latest in kitchens, flooring, furniture, heating solutions, outdoor living, landscaping and gardening, homewares and appliances from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

Leading New Zealand property platform OneRoof is back on board as a presenting partner and, in an exciting collaboration with OneRoof and The Hits radio station, attendees of this year’s show will have the chance to have one of their household bills paid by entering the competition during the event.

Event director at NZME Events, Aingie Miller, said the show offered a fantastic opportunity to look at new house designs, get quotes, ask questions of the experts, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples, be inspired by new ideas, or simply shop for the home.