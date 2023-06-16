Firefighters responded to a house fire on Gibson St at Fenton Park on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Fire investigators suspect a heater was the cause of a house fire in Rotorua, yesterday.

The fire at a home on Gibson St was reported to Fire and Emergency services at about 4.43pm yesterday. A witness said smoke from the fire could be seen from far away.

This morning, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the investigation had been completed and it was a suspected heater fire.

Rotorua Fenz senior advisor risk reduction Lynda McHugh said the fire had started in the bedroom.

“Our main message with is to remember the ‘Metre Heater’ rule. Keep everything at least a metre away from a heater,” McHugh told the Rotorua Daily Post.

This included making sure heaters were at least a metre away from beds and blankets.

McHugh said during winter people needed to keep an eye not just on their heaters but also their use of wood fires and electric blankets.

“People don’t realise how hot things are.”

McHugh said putting heavy objects on top of electric blankets was a “no-no” because wires in the blankets could break.

“Don’t turn the electric blanket on until just before you hop in bed and remember to turn them off when you hop out. Don’t sleep with the electric blankets turned on either.”

Fenz Northern Communications shift manager Ryan Geen said the first call came in at 4.43pm yesterday.

The call reported a fire in a bedroom in one of two adjoining units.

Two fire crews were sent, with the first arriving at 4.50pm. They reported one of the two units was “well involved in fire”.

No one was injured but he said one of the multiple callers who reported the house fire said people were “running in and out of the house”.

A witness told the Rotorua Daily Post neighbours in Fenton Park were using their garden hoses to try to keep the fire away.

The witness, who would not be named, said lots of people were gathering as the smoke could be seen from a long way away.

She said the fire appeared to be under control within eight minutes.

