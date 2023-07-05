Tiny Deane from Visions of a Helping Hand. Photo / NZME

Rotorua’s Tiny Deane has taken leave from his role leading Visions of a Helping Hand Trust while he sorts obligations set down by a licensing authority that found him guilty of misconduct.

Deane and his security company, Tigers Express Security Limited, which looks after emergency housing motels in Rotorua, were found guilty of misconduct by the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority last month.

Deane has taken leave from his role as chief executive of Visions of a Helping Hand Trust and an interim chief officer, Sarah Isaacs, has been appointed until at least August 20.

The authority’s findings included that Raymond Deane, known locally as Tiny Deane, engaged two security guards - who he knew were linked to gangs - without proper licences and let them keep working after their licence applications were declined.

It also found Deane had “deficiencies” in his management of security company Tigers Express Security Limited.

The authority has put off making a final decision on the appropriate penalty until after August 20 to allow Deane time to either rearrange, sell or contract out the security business currently run by Tigers Express.

It said it was likely to suspend or cancel the licence unless Deane could provide evidence he was no longer involved in managing its security work, among other conditions.

Deane’s bid to get name suppression failed.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked Visions of a Helping Hand Trust questions including whether Deane would continue to be the chief executive of the trust in light of the authority’s comments.

The trust board said in a statement Deane was taking leave from his role until August 20 while he addressed the issues raised in the decision regarding the divestment of his ownership of Tigers Express Security.

The statement said at that point the Visions board would “consider whether the outcome is sufficient to satisfy the authority and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s requirement for separation between the service provider and the security firm employed”.

The statement said the trust and Deane accepted the authority’s ruling.

Deane could not be contacted for comment.

The authority’s decision noted it was a concern that Deane was the sole company officer and manager of Tigers Express and also the trust chief executive.

“This is in conflict with [the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s] stated requirement for a clear separation between the social support services to clients and that of the security services.”

It found Deane failed to understand or follow the contract he signed with the ministry and the clear advice given to him as to his responsibilities as an officer of a security licence holder. He also failed to take appropriate steps to understand his responsibilities as the manager of a security business.

Ministry partnerships and performance general manager William Barris said in a statement the ministry would work with the trust board to “ensure there was continuity of support for their clients while it responded to this decision”.

He said the trust’s board was required to provide an assurance the security services it relied on would comply with the law.

Barris said the Visions of a Helping Hand Trust’s social sector accreditation was confirmed in May. He said the trust was a key part of the collective of support service providers in Rotorua that was “working hard for positive outcomes for their clients”.

“We are seeing a fall in the number of people in emergency housing in Rotorua and it is essential that this work continues.”

Barris said the declining numbers were the result of “a lot of hard work and collaboration” between service providers such as Visions, the Rotorua Lakes District Council, Te Arawa and its other Crown partners, Kāinga Ora and the Ministry of Social Development as part of the Rotorua Housing Accord which was signed in December.

He said the ministry, together with its Accord partners, remained focused on reducing the use of emergency housing in Rotorua to near zero as soon as possible and ensuring appropriate housing and support were available for those with urgent housing needs from Rotorua.

