New Zealand|Crime

Rotorua drug dealer who sold sugar instead of methamphetamine attacked

5 minutes to read

Fenton St during lockdown. Photo / File

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

While the country was in level 4 lockdown, four men went to a Rotorua motel and attacked a man who had previously sold one of them sugar instead of methamphetamine.

The four men appeared in

