Scene of the ram raid at a Rotorua dairy in Kawaha Pt Rd this morning. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua dairy has been targeted in an early-morning ram raid.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a business in Kawaha Pt Rd about 3.50am after “a vehicle was used to gain entry to the premises”.

“An unknown number of offenders entered the premises. At this stage, it is unknown what was taken.

“The group then fled the scene in a second vehicle, leaving the damaged vehicle at the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to ascertain what was taken and to locate those responsible.”

A Kawaha Pt resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he was woken by a “loud bang” followed by another bang and he jumped up and looked out the window and saw the lights on at a nearby dairy, and “a car sticking out of the building”.

He said he could hear yelling because the dairy owner lived nearby and was out on the street with the alarm and fog cannons going off.

Police are investigating after a ram raid at a Rotorua dairy this morning. Photo / Supplied

By the time the man was outside, he saw three alleged offenders either jump back into the car or run down the road.

He said he stopped in at the dairy on the way to work and the owners were clearing the extensive damage. The man said the dairy had a bollard in front of the door and a large window that had been rammed.

He said, according to the owners, about $200 of products were taken before the alleged offenders ran off due to the fog cannons and alarms.

”I just feel so sorry for the owners.”



