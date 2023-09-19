Rotorua Daily Post is moving from the its Hinemoa St office (pictured) after 59 years.

From the Editor

The Rotorua Daily Post is on the move!

After 59 years in the same building, your local newspaper team is moving to a new location.

After Friday, September 22, we will no longer be operating out of our offices at 1143 Hinemoa St.

While our new offices are being refurbished, our reporters and photographers will still be working hard in the background, producing important, interesting local stories to keep you, our readers, in the know.

Your daily newspaper will still be available in your letterboxes or at local retailers.

Our regular services can still be accessed through phone or email.

For news tips, email news@dailypost.co.nz or call 07 343 6895.

To send a letter or contact the editor, email editor@dailypost.co.nz.

Our number for general enquiries is 07 348 6199.

For classified advertising, phone 07 348 6199 or email classifiedsbop@nzme.co.nz.

To book commercial advertising, call 07 348 6199 or email advertise@nzme.co.nz.

If you have delivery or subscription enquiries, please call 0800 111 200. Newspaper subscriptions or advertising invoices can be paid at Westpac Bank.

Thanks for all your support. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and readers in our new location soon.

Scott Inglis

Regional Editor