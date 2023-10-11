Police outside an Old Taupo Rd address. Video / Andrew Warner

Police are investigating after a man was found with critical injuries at a Rotorua address.

Officers found the man at an address on Old Taupo Rd about 5pm on Wednesday following a 111 call, police said in a statement.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances and a rapid response unit were sent to the address and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said it was “not immediately clear how the man came to be injured”.

Armed police could be seen outside an Old Taupo Rd address this morning with police tape across the front of the driveway.

More to come.