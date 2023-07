The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination. Photo / NZME

Four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Rotorua on Saturday.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene on Tarawera Rd around 9.40pm.

Two people were seriously injured and two people received moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Rotorua Hospital, he said.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

The road was blocked and cleared around 1.30am.