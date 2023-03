Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of State Highway 38 and SH5. Photo / NZME

One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash south of Rotorua.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Highway 38 and SH5 about 1pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle also went to the scene.

The road was cleared about 2.30pm.