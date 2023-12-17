People have been seriously injured in a crash on Te Ngae Rd, State Highway 30. Video / Maryana Garcia

People have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Te Ngae Rd, State Highway 30, near the intersection with Hannah Rd, about 11.18am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said four people were being taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.

Ambulance leaves the scene of the crash.

Three were in critical condition and one in serious condition.

The road is blocked at the intersections of SH30, Lee Rd and Robinson Ave, diversions are in place, and motorists should expect delays, police say.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) vehicles were at the scene.

Three ambulances had left with lights on.

Part of State Highway 30 is closed in Rotorua after a serious two-vehicle crash. Photo / Maryana Garcia

A Fenz spokesman said crews were called to the two-vehicle crash about 11.18am and people were trapped in each vehicle.

“Crews are working with extraction gear,” he said.

Three fire trucks and two support vehicles are at the scene.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

More to come.















