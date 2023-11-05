Voyager 2023 media awards
Rotorua crash: Car rolls in three-vehicle crash on Paradise Valley Rd

Rotorua Daily Post
Police were called to the crash on Paradise Valley Rd shortly 9pm.

A car rolled after a three-vehicle crash in Paradise Valley last night.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash on Paradise Valley Rd, near Clayton Rd, shortly before 9pm.

“One car ended on its roof. The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened,” the spokesman said.

One of the vehicles involved had been reported as stolen and investigations were ongoing, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two trucks from Rotorua central station were sent to the scene.

No people were trapped in the crash, she said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one patient was treated for minor injuries at the scene.


