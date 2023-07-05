Rotorua courthouse evacuated after threat reported

People have been evacuated from the Rotorua courthouse after reports of a threat.
Court staff have gathered at an evacuation point outside Lakes Primecare, a reporter at the scene said.
Police officers have been let inside the building.
A police spokeswoman said police are responding to reports of a threat against the Rotorua District Court, received at 11.39am.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“The court is being evacuated as a precaution and police in attendance at the scene will clear the building.”
Security guards are preventing people from walking on the footpath directly outside the courthouse.
More to come.