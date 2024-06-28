Rotorua councillors voted on whether to agree to get Government funding for fluoridation infrastructure. Photo / Laura Smith
A Rotorua councillor who referenced Nazi experimentation during a fluoridation infrastructure funding debate has been criticised for then failing to stay in the meeting and vote.
Councillor Robert Lee argued Rotorua Lakes Council should act to defend medical rights by deferring a decision on funding for work needed to comply with a Government directive to fluoridate drinking water supplies, then left Wednesday’s meeting before the council voted on the matter.
His decision to leave was criticised by Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, who said taking a vote for his community was, in her view, Lee’s “sole role as an elected member”.
The decision on whether public drinking water supplies should be fluoridated was removed from local government jurisdiction in 2021, with the goal of improving poor dental health.
In 2022, 14 councils, including Rotorua, were directed to fluoridate supplies. Rotorua was given until April 30 this year to fluoridate its central and eastern water supplies or risk significant fines. It was later given an extension to March 2025.
Meanwhile, the fluoride mandate has faced several legal challenges.
The council paused its work on this late last year while it waited on advice after a preliminary High Court judgment ruled the mandate was unlawful because it failed to consider the Bill of Rights Act. The directives remained.
A February High Court judgment told the director-general of health to assess whether the 2022 directives were a justified limit on the right to refuse medical treatment provided for within the act.
As he stood, Tapsell asked him if he did not wish to take a vote for his community.
She said, in her view: ”That is your sole role as an elected member.
”Nope? Okay.”
Lee walked out.
Tapsell said before the vote, in her view: “It is very unfortunate Councillor Lee has discharged himself from his duties as a councillor … it is the expectation from us and also our community that our elected members are here for the vote”.
During the debate, Tapsell stressed the decision was not about whether to fluoridate, but about accepting funding.
Councillor Trevor Maxwell said fluoridation should be the responsibility of health authorities.
The vote to sign the agreement passed, with councillors Kereopa, Paterson and O’Brien voting against and Lee absent.
