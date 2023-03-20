Some of the 58 Rotorua Citizen Advice Bureau volunteers.

Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau volunteers have hit the floor running in 2023, with almost 2000 clients coming through their doors in the first two months.

Manager Jane Eynon-Richards said considering several there were statutory holidays during this two-month period, the figure of 1992 people helped already was amazing.

“This show just how important it is for people to be able to access sound, immediate information and advice.”

Conditions of work and inquiries around rights at work had been the biggest issues the volunteers had been dealing with this year, followed closely by relationship matters and tenancy issues.

“People are unsure about their rights when they are asked to work longer hours or told they cannot take leave when they want to. Others sadly do not have an employment agreement – something that is required under law in New Zealand,” Eynon-Richards said.

“Others enquire about how to get a protection order, how they can get to see their grandchildren when the parents have separated, and what their rights are over property when a relationship breaks down.

“We are fortunate that we have great information resources we can use in these instances, as well as the ability to make a short legal appointment at the clinics we provide supported by the local legal fraternity.”

Eynon-Richards said tenancy questions were a regular occurrence.

“Can a landlord increase my bond when they increase my rent? How much notice needs to be given to end a tenancy? What is the procedure when a rented house goes on the market? [Those] are all frequent questions the volunteers are asked.”

The volunteers are able to research the issues asked, find options or answers and also advocate at times on behalf of clients.

“Considering the bureau is staffed by 58 volunteers and only has one part-time paid manager, the difference this organisation makes to so many people in our community is mind-boggling,” Eynon-Richards said.

“It is a grassroots organisation that operates on the smell of an oily-rag, but has wide-ranging positive outcomes for so many people.”

March 20-26 is the national annual awareness week for the organisation, when the contribution it makes to the community is celebrated and the service further promoted.

This year’s theme is celebrating the diversity of the bureau members and the community it serves.

- Rotorua Citizen Advice Bureau is at 1143 Eruera St, Rotorua and you can call 07 348 3936.

Citizens Advice Bureau Awareness Week 2023

Free information and advice in your language

Things make more sense when people are speaking your language! This CAB Awareness Week (20-26 March), we are celebrating diversity and multiculturalism within our service. At the Citizens Advice Bureau, we are committed to making sure our service is inclusive of everyone and that language is not a barrier to people accessing our service and information about their rights and obligations.

We know that life can be difficult here in Aotearoa when English isn’t your first language – navigating information, addressing issues and getting things done can be hard and stressful. The CAB provides a safe space for everyone where we can help people access the information, advice, support and services they need – regardless of what language they speak.

How you can get help in your own language

We are excited to announce that we have set up a new language support system to improve clients’ access to the CAB service in their own language. This service is available wherever you are in the country and can be accessed by calling the CAB or visiting your local bureau.

At the CAB we are fortunate to have many volunteers who are multilingual and can help clients in their own language. Our system allows the CAB you get in touch with to find who is available to speak with you in your language and to connect you up. This enables people to interact with the CAB service directly in their preferred language.

Part of our language support system also includes access to telephone and video interpreting services, which complements our own nationwide pool of multi-lingual CAB volunteers.

What the CAB can help with

You can ask us anything, including questions about – housing and tenancy, neighbours, consumer law, employment, education, legal rights, income support, immigration, family issues and relationships and many more. To access the CAB service:

· call us on 0800 367 222

· visit your local CAB (you can find a CAB near you by visiting cab.org.nz)

We will find you a volunteer to help you in your language of choice or connect you with an interpreter to help us speak to you.

Language should not be a barrier to getting the information and advice you need. Kāore i te Mārama? Pātai Mai. Not Sure? Ask Us.