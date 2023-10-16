Rotorua Christmas Parade in 2019. Photo / NZME

For the first time in nearly three years, Rotorua locals can celebrate the festive season with the return of the Rotorua Christmas Parade.

The annual event has been disrupted in recent times due to pandemic restrictions and a weather cancellation 12 months ago, but organisers were confident this year’s parade would be keenly anticipated and well attended.

Parade co-ordinator Paul Hickey said due to the three-year gap there were probably young children who wouldn’t remember attending a parade.

“It will be special for them, but also for all local whānau to spend the morning together with the rest of the community and share in the spirit of Christmas.

“And most importantly, Santa has cleared his busy schedule to make sure he can be in Rotorua to take part as well.”

Planning is well under way by the parade team but they are keen to remind locals that it is an event for the community, by the community.

Local community groups, education establishments and businesses have been the backbone of the event every year and this year will be no different.

“We can put all the planning in place, but we encourage anyone interested in entering a float to get in touch, and start their planning now,” Hickey said.

The Rotorua Christmas Parade under the guardianship of Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport, will once again be based in and around the Government Gardens, on Saturday, December 9, from 10am.

Interested groups can register floats or contact organisers through the official website rotoruachristmas.co.nz or via the official event Facebook page.