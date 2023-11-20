The annual appeal, in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, supports the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank. Corps officer Hana Seddon talks about the power of giving.

The Rotorua Daily Post’s annual Christmas Appeal is getting festive support from the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, with a free Christmas concert announced for November 30. The centre will also act as an official collection point for the appeal.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves and help the Salvation Army with its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

Locals are invited to attend the evening concert in the foyer (Te Haumihi) on Thursday, November 30, where the Rotorua Accelerando group will perform a number of Christmas songs alongside other community groups.

Youth Opera Aotearoa chairwoman Liz Carrington said the trust’s Aotearoa Accelerando programme was “very much about giving back”.

“Our young people really enjoy being able to perform and share their talents, and it’s a really nice way to engage [people in] the community [who] might not have heard them before and to share what we do.

“It’s not just about the music, it’s about wellbeing.”

The Rotorua Accelerando Programme supports up-and-coming singers from Years 9 to 13 by providing world-class singing tuition and lessons in stagecraft and performance.

The centre’s cafe will be open so concertgoers can purchase Christmas-themed food and drinks to enjoy while listening to the music.

Carrington said the Accelerando Programme’s vocal group were busy preparing their performance.

Accelerando Programme students will perform a free Christmas concert at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on November 30. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sir Howard Morrison Centre performing arts director Janelle Bish said she was proud to offer free entertainment highlighting local talent in support of such a worthwhile cause.

“Our team loves festive cheer, especially when we can combine it with free live performing arts and collecting donations for those who need it most in our community,” Bish said.

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year, the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said it was great to be able to deliver a free Christmas concert for Rotorua while also supporting the foodbank.

“Christmas is a time for celebration in our community,” Tapsell said.

“Every contribution has a very real impact on a local family, so I encourage our Rotorua community to help make someone else’s Christmas that little bit brighter.”