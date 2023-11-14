Rotorua Trust has given their local Salvation Army foodbank a running start for the Christmas season with a $10,000 donation.

“It’s a massive confidence boost, because already we know that we’ve got a great foundation to begin from,” Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said.

“I think we are very, very blessed to receive that money. We take that seriously, and we intend to make sure we spend every cent of that money well.”

The trust’s donation makes for a great start to the annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, which launched on Saturday.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves and assist the Salvation Army with continuing its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year, the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward said it was his pleasure to announce the donation on the trust’s behalf.

“We feel it’s a really important donation to make to our community, because we recognise there are so many people who will find the Christmas period really tough,” Edward told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“We’re wanting to launch the appeal with the $10,000 to encourage the community.”

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward (centre) announced the trust's Christmas Appeal donation at the Salvation Army Rotorua office. Photo / Andrew Warner

Edward acknowledged the work the appeal did to bring joy to those in need at Christmastime.

Rotorua Trust chief executive Blair Gilbert said the contribution aimed to provide the appeal with a solid beginning.

“[We] hope others will join us in making a donation,” Gilbert said.

“The ongoing support of the Rotorua community towards the appeal over the years has been heart-warming.

“It is the collective effort of individuals, schools and businesses that make the appeal successful. Together we can make a difference, and Rotorua Trust is pleased to be part of it.”

Rotorua Trust trustee Cathy Cooney said helping whānau and tamariki to thrive was one of the trust’s priorities.

“The donation to the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal is one of the ways we support this goal for our community. To have sufficient food, along with treats for tamariki, is so important for every home to be able to experience Christmas joy.”

Trustee Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said summer was a time when families face additional financial pressure and do “their best with what they have”.

“The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal helps our struggling families through the generosity of others contributing to the appeal.

“Our community is very generous. Thank you to Rotorua and the wider district.”

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said the trust’s donation was a “wonderful challenge” to other organisations, businesses, families and individuals.

“We look forward to seeing who else will come to the party, the Christmas party, and support us this Christmas Appeal.”

