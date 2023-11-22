The annual appeal, in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, supports the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank. Corps officer Hana Seddon talks about the power of giving.

Fire truck sirens will be sounding in the streets of Ngongotahā on Monday night as the community’s volunteer fire brigade throws its support behind the Rotorua Daily Post 2023 Christmas Appeal.

Between 15 and 20 members of the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade will be collecting tins and non-perishable food in the Ngongotahā town centre for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank, alongside Salvation Army volunteers.

The brigade’s Monday night collection will mark the third week of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.

It comes as data shows the cost of living for the average household rose 7.4 per cent in the year to the end of September.

An increase in interest payments of 27.3 per cent was the biggest contributor, followed by rises in the cost of grocery food (11 per cent), rent (5 per cent), insurance (12.9 per cent) and property rates or related services (9.6 per cent).

Stats NZ’s most up-to-date Consumers Price Index showed the prices of meat, fish and poultry saw an 8 per cent increase on the previous year.

Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Lance Taylor said the food drive would run from 6pm to 8.30pm on Monday.

Taylor said one fire truck would start at one end of the town centre and another would start at the other end of town.

“We’ll just walk around the streets collecting the cans of food. People will be able to hear us as we’ll be using our sirens on the appliances.”

Taylor said it was about “helping people that may not be so lucky that they can’t put food on the table” during Christmas time.

“It’s a good exposure for the brigade - we don’t just go to fires and cats up trees. It’s just giving something back to our community.”

Salvation Army Christmas appeal.

Salvation Army community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods encouraged the public to give what they could during the collection.

“If you see and hear the trucks on your street please come and say hello, we are grateful to the Ngongotahā community and their generosity at such a time as this. Last year was such a great turnout and our team are excited to be able to join in collecting.”

Hoods said every little bit helped.

“Every can makes a difference to someone who doesn’t have the means to buy kai at the moment.

“Sometimes we don’t see the significance of what donating a can of spaghetti, a packet of pasta, or a frozen chicken can do, but every single item donated makes a difference to the lives of the whānau who receive it.”

Other community events that will help benefit the appeal include a free Christmas concert next Thursday hosted by the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, which is also an official collection point for donated items.

Locals are invited to bring along an item to donate to attend the evening concert in the foyer (Te Haumihi), where the Rotorua Accelerando group will perform a number of Christmas songs alongside other community groups.

