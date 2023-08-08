Damage to the entrance to the Rotorua Central mall after a ram-raid last week. Photo / Ben Fraser

Damage to the entrance to the Rotorua Central mall after a ram-raid last week. Photo / Ben Fraser

Two people have been arrested following a ram-raid at the Rotorua Central mall last week.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old had been charged with burglary of the commercial premises, a police spokeswoman said.

She said inquiries were ongoing and police were not ruling out more charges.

The ram-raid happened early last Monday, with a vehicle allegedly used to smash through an entrance before being driven into the mall.

Police said last Tuesday they had recovered a Nissan Tiida used in the incident.

Mark Gibb, chief executive of Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust, which owns the mall, said since the incident, the mall had added more “prevention measures” such as bollards at the main entrance.

He said he would not go into more detail about further measures for security reasons.

Gibb said business was “back to normal” following the ram-raid.