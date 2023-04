Two of the public toilets on Pukuatua St are closed after a fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

The public toilets on Pukuatua St are out of action after a fire early this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three crews were called to scene, between Tutanekai and Amohia Sts, around 4.45am.

“Crews were called to a small building fire, around 5m by 3m in size. They left the scene about 5.23am,” she said.

Two of the three toilet cubicles are closed this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries.