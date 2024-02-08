Supermarkets trial facial recognition, crews work through the night on huge waste facility fire and benefit recipients expected to stay on payouts for longer in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A Cash Converters store in Rotorua’s CBD was burgled four times in the last week.

A police spokesperson said the incidents took place on Hinemoa St between 4.30am on Friday, February 2 and 3am Wednesday.

“Rotorua Police are investigating four burglaries at a commercial property this week,” the spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“The offenders used various items to break through the glass and several items were stolen.”

Cash Converters New Zealand personal finance manager Erin White confirmed the Rotorua store was the target of four burglaries within five days.

Cash Converters in Rotorua’s CBD was burgled four times in the last week. Photo / Andrew Warner.

“We believe these break-ins have been carried out by the same group of very young offenders,” White said.

“We understand local police are making good progress investigating and have already recovered some of the items.

“Because we don’t leave valuables in store overnight the thieves stole very little in value but caused significant damage to the premises. Those repairs will cost a lot more than the value of the goods stolen.”

White said the safety of the store’s team and customers was “paramount”.

“We have excellent security measures including armoured glass displays, fog cannons, security sirens, cast-in bollards, alarms, high-tech CCTV systems, roller doors, anti-theft lighting, strengthened windows and specialised training for our people.”

White said over the last 12 months “the worst aspects of retail crime were abating”.

“To have this happen again is hugely disappointing,” White said.

“The effects on our business are just like any other retailer. It’s disruptive and expensive to deal with and disturbing for our customers and team members.”

White said all Cash Converters stores have modern anti-theft measures in place.

“We will continue to review our security measures to protect our team and customers.”

If you have information that could assist police, please contact police via 105 by quoting file number 240202/2595.

