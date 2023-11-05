Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Rotorua Business Awards 2023: Mountain Jade crowned supreme winner

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Mountain Jade, Supreme Overall winner of the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Chamber 2023 Business Awards. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

Mountain Jade, Supreme Overall winner of the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Chamber 2023 Business Awards. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

The Rotorua business awards were held last night in a glitzy ceremony at the Energy Events Centre, where Mountain Jade was crowned supreme overall winner.

The jade specialist firm also took away the Deloitte Retail award.

The jewellery company created pounamu earrings for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, when she and husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited Rotorua in 2018.

More to come.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Below is a full list of winners:

The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Chamber 2023 Rotorua Business Awards

KING STREET - CREATIVE ARTS AND DESIGN

  • Fineline Design Agency

SION - INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY

  • SI Lodec New Zealand

ROTORUA NZ - MANAAKITANGA TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
  • Pullman Rotorua

DELOITTE – RETAIL

  • Mountain Jade

PUKEROA ORUAWHATA HOLDINGS – PRIMARY MANUFACTURING AND BUILDING

  • Mills-Tui

TE ARAWA LAKES TRUST – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

  • Chemwash Rotorua

REDWOODS TREEWALK - KAITIAKITANGA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE

  • Mourea Coffee Company

NZME – PEOPLE’S CHOICE

  • Foursquare Ngongotahā

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT - EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

  • BurgerFuel Fairy Springs

BNZ – BILINGUAL BUSINESS

  • Xcel Builders Limited

TIMBERLANDS – WORKPLACE SAFETY AND WELLBEING

  • Redwoods Treewalk AND Altitude

OSBORNES FUNERAL DIRECTORS – NOT FOR PROFIT AND SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

  • Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust

CHEAL CONSULTANTS – EMERGING BUSINESS LEADER

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
  • Awatere Douglas

ROTORUA LAKES COUNCIL – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA

  • Crankworx Rotorua

RED STAG TIMBER – BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR

  • Mike Romanes

TOMPKINS WAKE – SUPREME OVERALL WINNER

  • Mountain Jade

Latest from New Zealand