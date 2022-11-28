Urbo Homes’ work on this Lake Rotoiti was recognised on Saturday at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Urbo Homes’ work on this Lake Rotoiti was recognised on Saturday at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua building company has been praised for how it has brought a 100-year-old home into the 21st century - while keeping its original character.

Urbo Homes did not just win once at this year’s Registered Master Builders House of the Year.

The industry celebrated the House of the Year national awards in person for the first time in two years on Saturday, with nearly 300 entries across eight regions. The awards celebrate the best homes, renovations, and builders across Aotearoa.

Urbo Homes was announced as the winner of the National Renovation Up To $750,000 category and the National Special Award.

It joined two other companies from the Bay of Plenty to go up onstage on Saturday evening at the awards night in Auckland.

Urbo Homes completed a renovation of a home last year in Lake Rotoiti - an historic 100-year-old fishing cottage situated right on the lake’s edge.

It has been a family home since it was built, being passed down through the generations.

The judge’s comments note how it had been sympathetically renovated in a manner that preserved the original character, while extending to accommodate the family for future generations.

“All the facilities have been updated to a very high standard, including modernised insulation, new exterior cladding, and an extension to accommodate a new kitchen and master bedroom.

“Special details have been well thought-out and incorporated, such as the panelled master bedroom with bespoke barn doors and a tiled bathroom and laundry. The builder has successfully retained the original character of the old cottage whilst bringing it into the 21st century.”

The company was given the brief to preserve the history of the home, and to retain and reuse as many of the existing materials as possible.

This included retaining the original concrete-filled kerosene tin cans as piles, the original rimu boards as interior linings, and a number of drawings found on the walls beside the bunks, which the present owner remembers doing.

“Everyone involved should be proud of the way they were able to maintain so much of the original character. This home is a small piece of paradise on the shores of Lake Rotoiti that has now been preserved for generations to come. A very worthy recipient of this Special Award.”

Urbo Homes co-owner Martin Dobbe said getting the awards was really exciting, with the “whole crew” getting up on stage.

Urbo Homes director Martin Dobbe and project manager Glenn Orbell. Photo / Supplied

“It was so good to get up there.”

He said it was particularly good to have received the special award, given it was not awarded every year.

It took just under a year for the renovation to be complete - which was in November last year - and the clients were passionate about giving their home new life.

“It will do another 100 years. It will go the distance going forwards.”

The renovation meant the clients were able to enjoy the property year-round.

“They can go and stay there over winter without freezing their butts off.”

Two other Bay of Plenty builders were recognised at the industry awards.

Calley Homes won the National Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, for a home in Welcome Bay, and Framed Builders claimed the National Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award for its work on a Pāpāmoa property.



