Rotorua BMX rider and World Champ Dion Newth. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua cleaned up the BMX nationals at the weekend and the city’s new “world-class” facility has “definitely” contributed to that success, a champion rider says.

Over the weekend, the 2023 BMXNZ Championship Nationals were held at Tauranga BMX Club with around 600 event entries from 8-year-olds through to 50+ seniors for a New Zealand ranking.

Out of all the competitors, Rotorua BMX Club had seven riders stand on the podium winning a total of nine titles; five firsts, two seconds, and two third places.

This included world champion Dion Newth and Olympic hopeful, and elite-class rider, Megan Williams.

Nationals 2023 Tauranga BMX Club went offffffff. More Bmx chewed up over the weekend than a packet of Hubba... Posted by Rotorua Bmx Club on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Maddy Newcombe, in the 11-year-old category, also got selected as a reserve for the Mighty 11s Test Series in Australia which means she is one of five girls to travel and race across the ditch.

Newth, who added to his now eight top New Zealand titles, as well as his one world title and two top Oceania titles, said the new track and facility at Waipa “definitely” had a role to play in the weekend success of the club.

The world-class $1.6 million track officially opened in 2019.

Rotorua's international-standard BMX track. Photo / Supplied

“We’re a strong club and over the last few years, we’ve had this incredible facility made for us ... We’ve got a world-class facility to train at. That’s a reflection of what the club has to offer us as riders.”

He believed this “definitely” contributed to the success of the club.

Last year, Newth got the trifecta of a National, Oceania and World title, and is chasing the same results this year.

Newth’s advice for those keen to take it further in the sport was to give it 100 per cent.

And that’s a wrap on the 2023 BMXNZ National Championships. Awesome weekend, awesome racing, awesome atmosphere. A HUGE... Posted by Tauranga BMX Club on Sunday, March 19, 2023

“I’ve just turned 50 and I’m still chasing my goals. You’ve got to train hard, keep motivated, and you can get out of the sport whatever you put in.”

He raced as a child but gave it up, picking it up again in 2015.

Rotorua BMX Club president Aimee McGregor said she was “so proud and happy” with the performance of everyone on the day.

She said the team vibe, support and comradery were “fantastic” which was good because “that’s what it’s all about”.

She said there were riders with experience to relative newcomers, including a couple of mums who had recently gotten into BMX and worked hard to get to the champs.

She said Rotorua’s new track contributed to the success of the riders, with the track as well as other facilities like a clubroom, making it nice for riders and parents.

She said having influential athletes like Newth and Williams active in the club, and helping with coaching, also added to the enthusiasm and passion that came from all riders.

“They’re right there beside the kids.”

The club will host the Oceania Championship on April 16 which will have 450 Kiwi riders and 40 Australian riders.

Rotorua BMX Club placings at 2023 BMXNZ Championship Nationals

Maddy Newcombe, 11 Girls: NZ 1st and Reserve for Mighty 11′s Test Series in Australia.

Jeanette Davies, 25+ Woman 20″: NZ 3rd and 45-49 Cruiser Woman: NZ 1st

Megan Williams, Elite Women: NZ 1st

Max Olsen, 9 Boys: NZ 2nd

Nealson Uerata, 8 - 10 Boys Cruiser: NZ 2nd

Greg Hughes, 50-54 Male 20: NZ 1st and 50-54 Cruiser: NZ 3rd

Dion Newth, 50-54 Cruiser: NZ 1st

Tauranga BMX Club placings at 2023 BMXNZ Championship Nationals

Will Skipper - Mens junior NZ 2

Rico Ryan - NZ 1 20″ & NZ 1 Cruiser

Tayla Arnold - NZ 7 20″ & NZ 2 Cruiser

Pete Roden - NZ 8 20″ & NZ 4 Cruiser

Tyler Cochrane - NZ 5 20″ & NZ 1 Cruiser

Zachary Arnold - NZ 11 & NZ 3 Cruiser

Adam Freemantle - NZ 4 & NZ 6 Cruiser

Liam Clifford - NZ 4 & NZ 8 Cruiser

Kirk Matthews - NZ 5 & NZ 3 Cruiser

Gabriel Roberts - NZ 4

Hannah Mason - NZ 2

Allan Frank - NZ 3

Daniel Viljoen - NZ 2

Xavier Bell - NZ 3

Karl Thurston - NZ 3

TJ Rikihana-Gray - NZ 4

Kiera Waite - NZ 4

RMC McLachlan - NZ 4

Charlie Withington - NZ 5

Timothy Cresswell - NZ 5

Daniel Mason - NZ 5

Dazza Perrett - NZ 5

Maya Perrett - NZ 6

Nixon Pointon - NZ 6

Matthew Burns - NZ 12

Hayden Briscoe - NZ 11

Caleb White - NZ 13

Jacob White - NZ 19

Kobe Jennings - NZ 19

Cole Hills - NZ 20

Nathaniel Clifford -NZ 22

Oliver Briscoe - NZ 23

Ethan Lilly - NZ 35

Kaleb Lilly - NZ 36

Nicholas Viljoen - 5 & under participation