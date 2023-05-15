Rotorua Aquatic Centre indoor pool construction in 1986 (left), and the upgrade in 2023. Photos / Supplied

Rotorua Aquatic Centre indoor pool construction in 1986 (left), and the upgrade in 2023. Photos / Supplied

The old roof on the Rotorua Aquatic Centre indoor pool has been removed as work progresses on the facility’s three-stage upgrade.

The new roof is expected to start going up in August, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement.

The council and the Government contributed $23.45 million to stage two, with the refurbished facility anticipated to open in early 2024. The outdoor 50m pool and outdoor changing facilities were refurbished in stage one, which cost $3.9m and finished in 2021.

The third stage is dependent on external funding and could include features such as a hydro slide, bomb pool and improved cafe and gym, the council said.

Image 1 of 8 : Indoor pool at the Aquatic Centre when it was built in 1986. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

This week, the council released photos of when the indoor pool was constructed in 1986.

“Quite the change in fashion over the years (and health and safety requirements!) The wooden portal beams that you can see in the 1986 / 2023 images will remain and still be a feature in the new roof,” the council’s statement said.

“The new roof will be made from a transparent material which will make the indoor facility lighter and brighter. The new roof has been designed to handle sun, our geothermal environment and chlorine – as well as provide UV protection.”

Work was under way on the refreshed reception area and changing rooms, with underground services such as electric cables and water pipelines installed, and the concrete foundation was being laid, the council said.

The outdoor 50m heated pool remains open to the public.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s draft Annual Plan proposed admission fees for the Rotorua Aquatic Centre would rise by $1 for an adult to $6.50, and by 50 cents for a child to $3.50. These proposed fees could result in a reduction of $225,000 in the rates funding that subsidised pool costs.

For further information on the outdoor pool hours click here.

- Supplied copy