Thousands across Aotearoa turn out to Anzac Day commemorations, concerns around Assisted Dying practitioner info being publically released and Stats NZ remind Kiwis of $2k Census fines in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Twelve young people have been arrested by Rotorua and Taupō Police in the past week in relation to three aggravated robberies and a ram-raid-style burglary.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said the arrests demonstrated the commitment of the police.

On April 17, police were called to Sunset Rd in Sunnybrook, Rotorua, around 7.15am after a report of an aggravated robbery.

Two people allegedly entered the store and demanded items before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

The following morning, two young people were taken into custody, police said in a statement.

Later that day, police were called to an attempted aggravated robbery of a business on Hamurana Rd around 4pm.

Five people were allegedly involved and the worker was threatened and tobacco items were demanded.

The robbery was unsuccessful and the people fled the scene but their vehicle was spiked by police and they fled on foot.

After a foot chase involving officers and tracking involving a police dog and handler, five people were taken into custody.

Police thanked Rotorua Lakes Council for its help as part of the Community Safety Plan partnership.

Yesterday morning, a ram-raid-style burglary in Putāruru was alerted to police.

The alleged offenders then travelled to Taupō, and four people entered a jewellery store on Horomātangi St and allegedly smashed displays and threatened workers.

A fog cannon was set off and the offenders left the scene in a vehicle.

Police later located it in Atiamuri where the alleged offenders damaged a police vehicle as they fled the scene.

The vehicle was successfully spiked on State Highway 30 near Rotorua and five people were taken into custody.

Anderson said the arrests were all made within 24 hours of the incident happening.

“I’m really proud of how hard our staff are working and their level of expertise.

“These results should reassure the community and business owners.”