Lake Rotoiti when algal bloom discoloured the water in parts in March. Photo / Laura Smith

Algal bloom warnings for lakes in the Rotorua District have been lifted, but one health specialist says people need to stay vigilant.

Health warnings issued for algal blooms (cyanobacteria) at Te Weta Bay, Okawa Bay, the Okere Arm at Lake Rotoiti, Lake Okaro, and Lake Rotoehu, have been lifted by the local Medical Officer of Health, Toi Te Ora Public Health said in a statement.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirmed the algal blooms had subsided through visual observations, satellite imagery and laboratory results.

However, Toi Te Ora Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr Gregory Evans urged those using the lakes recreationally to keep being vigilant and watch out for signs of algal bloom.

He said the blooms could develop rapidly and unpredictably, sometimes producing harmful toxins to people and animals.

“If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.”

People can report any signs of algal blooms in the lakes to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council pollution hotline on 0800 884 883.

Current local health warnings and recreational water information can be found through Toi Te Ora Public Health, LAWA, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, and Waikato Regional Council websites.