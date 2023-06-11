Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust's bush classroom is officially open. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new bush classroom will help children learn in nature.

On Sunday, Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust volunteers, trustees and staff attended the unveiling of the reserve’s new bush classroom.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust environmental educator Sophie Herlihy says the idea for the classroom came from late sanctuary manager Simon Collins.

“It’s a legacy project really. Simon pushed for this. In 2014 he did the original drawings for the classroom. Since then our staff have worked to make this project come to life.”

South Taranaki district mayor Phil Nixon and Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust environmental educator Sophie Herlihy cut the ribbon. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust chairperson Mike Weren spoke at the opening.

“Good things take time and this is one of those things. Thanks to the numerous people and organisations who helped us get to where we are today.”

The new facility was funded by a bequest from Gwen Muller, who had been a life member of the trust, and funds from Beach Energy.

Indie Kyle (8), the great-granddaughter of Gwen, spoke on behalf of her family.

Indie Kyle (8), the great-granddaughter of Gwen Muller, spoke on behalf of her family. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“My great nana would be so happy to see what you’ve done and we know she’s looking down from heaven. Thanks from our family.”

The project also relied on donations of time from the team of volunteers who give endless hours to help the trust, Sophie says.

“Betts and Bishop Landscaping And Construction gave us materials and supplied labour to help get the mahi done. Rotokare is a charitable trust and our projects can’t come to fruition without the community backing us. We’re thankful for the support we receive.”

The new bush classroom replaces an old learning area that was pretty basic, she says.

“Before this classroom we just had a seating area and a few tables for lessons. They had been there since Rotokare first started the education programme in 2010, so they needed an update.”

She says the fit-for-purpose learning area complete with interactive and educational displays will help immerse students in nature.

“Each station covers a specific theme. We have displays on birds, reptiles and amphibians and the traditional use of forest and the culture of Rotokare.”

Each station has a ruru carving created by Carol Hill. Sophie says the carvings are special to the sanctuary’s rohe, Ngāti Tupaia.

Carol Hill created the ruru carvings stationed at the four learning areas. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Our rohe representative Tāne Houston coordinated with Carol about the carvings. The ruru will guide the children on their learning journey at Rotokare.”

The new space was formally opened by South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon. He said the sanctuary never fails to amaze him.

“This is a fantastic place and we at South Taranaki District Council feel privileged to support you financially in any way we can. There are so many good things that happen here. I take my hat off to all the volunteers, businesses and sponsors who have supported not only this project but the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust.”

He said the new bush classroom is an asset to the community.

“Education is a big part of what you do here. When young people come to this space they can learn and feel the bush. Our community can also share in the journey and hear the sounds of birds, some of which haven’t been heard for 100 years.”

Sophie says the Rotokare staff and trustees look forward to using the new space.

“The classroom will give them a real-life perspective of the conservation work in Rotokare and the country as a whole.”

