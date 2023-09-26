Aratana Te Kahu about to score for defending champions Napier in the opening match of the 2023 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament, against Central Hawke's Bay in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aratana Te Kahu about to score for defending champions Napier in the opening match of the 2023 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament, against Central Hawke's Bay in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Defending champions Napier highlighted a gulf between schools rugby in Napier and Hastings and that of smaller towns with a crushing victory on the opening day of the 2023 Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools tournament on Tuesday at Park Island, Napier.

Napier beat Central Hawke’s Bay 71-0 in the six-team tournament’s opening game, having been 40-0 up by halftime.

Central Hawke's Bay's haka at the start of the day. Photo / Paul Taylor

There were no surprises in the other two games with Hastings West beating Wairoa 31-5, after it was 7-5 at halftime, and Hastings East beating Dannevirke 33-5, after leading 14-5 at the break.

It was overcast with some rain in Napier during the day, resulting in the opening ceremony being transferred from outdoors at the Marine Parade Soundshell to indoors at Napier Boys’ High School, and more rain overnight and Wednesday morning.

It was forecast to clear in the afternoon, with the first of the country-team clashes scheduled for 1pm, between Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa, with CHB defending the Tino Amato Shield, for competition between the two sides each year, and also being current holders for tournament country teams prize the Life Members’ Salver.

Dannevirke players biding their time watching the opening game. They were later beaten 33-5 by Hastings East. Photo / Paul Taylor

The match is to be followed by Napier’s match against Dannevirke, starting at 2pm, and the 3pm match between Hastings West and Hastings East, which drew 7-7 at last year’s tournament in Dannevirke. Hastings East won 34-12 on the way to winning the tournament in 2021, after Hastings West had won the tournament in each of the three years before it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.