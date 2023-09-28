Central Hawke’s Bay bounced back from a heavy first-day defeat to win its second match at the 2023 Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament. Video / NZHerald

It was a great day of footy on the third day of the 2023 Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament in Napier and, to cap it off, they gave away some caps.

But they were special caps, presented to 94-year-old primary schools rugby patron Bill Blake and seven of his sons, all of whom played for Wairoa in the historic sub-unions tournament but whose caps were lost in a fire that gutted part of the family home.

They couldn’t remember the date of the fire, about 20-30 years ago, but they could remember the years everyone played for the Ross Shield. Bill played in 1944, eldest son Tom was vice-captain in 1973, and Richie was captain of the tournament-winning team in 1975, which included Raymond, who was back again to captain the team in 1976. Steve also played in 1976, Laurence played in 1978-79, Ian in 1981 and Solomon in 1984-85.

Ironically, in a family of 10 brothers and four sisters, the one who made it the furthest in rugby – Māori All Black Paul Blake, who among other things scored one of two tries when the Magpies were beaten 13-12 challenging Wellington for the Ranfurly Shield in 1982 – made it only as far as being on standby for the Ross Shield team in his day.

Bill Blake and his seven sons who played Ross Shield rugby for Wairoa were presented with caps to replace the historic originals that were lost in a house fire. Photo / Warren Buckland

There had been at least 16 family members, including mokopuna, who’d worn the green cap, but 11 of the caps were lost in the fire, which happened one morning when Bill Blake was at a Hawke’s Bay Regional Council meeting in Napier.

The Blakes had dominated the halfback position in Hawke’s Bay age-group representative sides for several years.

It was an awe-inspiring moment not only for the whānau but also for the six teams seated for the presentation in the Napier Old Boys Marist clubrooms at Park Island, soon after 2023-vintage Wairoa had been beaten 35-19 by Dannevirke in the last match of the day.

Most of the 132 players packing the venue rose almost as one for rousing Ngāti Kahungunu haka Tika Tonu,ir own tribute for the occasion.

In the other third day’s games, defending champions Napier set sail for top honours by beating only other unbeaten side Hastings East 61-0 – for a total of 191 points for and none against in three games – and Hastings West beat Central Hawke’s Bay 29-17.

Two more rounds remained with the tournament finishing on Saturday.