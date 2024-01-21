Slope stabilisation work is happening today at SH25 Ruamahanga. Photo / NZTA Waka Kotahi

State Highway 25 at Ruamahanga north of Thames will be closed for short periods today to allow for a helicopter to operate over the road safely, says NZTA Waka Kotahi.

The highway will be closed in both directions for up to 20 minutes at a time between midday and 3pm.

After each 20-minute closure, the road will be reopened for about 20 minutes to allow traffic to clear before the next closure.

The helicopter lift must happen today as equipment and materials are urgently required for the important slope stabilisation work at SH25 Ruamahanga. This includes drilling holes to allow the installation of soil nails that will help stabilise the slip face.

A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson apologised for the late notice of the rolling closures and asked the Coromandel community to share the information with anyone that may be affected.

This work is weather dependent and if the weather is bad it will be postponed until the next suitable day.

For information about work impacting state highways around the region visit journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.









