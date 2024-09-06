Advertisement
Rolleston RSA expels former president Bruce Blackburn for medal cheating

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Bruce Blackburn is accused of wearing medals that he is not entitled to and has now been expelled by the Rolleston RSA. Photo / Facebook

Rolleston RSA has moved to immediately expel its former president, Bruce Blackburn, after an investigation into medal cheating.

Ian Martyn, New Zealand’s foremost expert on military medals, had accused Blackburn via his Facebook page. Among the medals that he believed Blackburn had worn without entitlement were the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal (1977), NZ Army Long Service & Good Conduct Medal and the Rhodesia Medal.

Former Rolleston RSA president Bruce Blackburn. Photo / Facebook
In a statement, current Rolleston RSA president Mark Richards told the Herald that the executive members had “reviewed all information available and unanimously agreed that Ian Martyn’s allegations are correct”.

The statement also said Blackburn had been invited to attend the hearing on Wednesday but declined.

The former president has one month to consider an appeal, as per the Rolleston RSA’s constitution.

If prosecuted under the Military Decorations and Distinctive Badges Act 1918, Blackburn could face a fine of up to $500 per offence.

Martyn, a veteran of 36 years’ service over several armed forces, had previously told the Herald he thinks the current penalties are inadequate.

“They’re completely ineffective. For the odd individual, a prosecution is probably sufficient. But the likelihood of prosecution is remote, and that’s evidenced by the number of prosecutions we’ve seen brought,” Martyn said.

