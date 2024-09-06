Bruce Blackburn is accused of wearing medals that he is not entitled to and has now been expelled by the Rolleston RSA. Photo / Facebook

Rolleston RSA has moved to immediately expel its former president, Bruce Blackburn, after an investigation into medal cheating.

Ian Martyn, New Zealand’s foremost expert on military medals, had accused Blackburn via his Facebook page. Among the medals that he believed Blackburn had worn without entitlement were the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal (1977), NZ Army Long Service & Good Conduct Medal and the Rhodesia Medal.

Former Rolleston RSA president Bruce Blackburn. Photo / Facebook

In a statement, current Rolleston RSA president Mark Richards told the Herald that the executive members had “reviewed all information available and unanimously agreed that Ian Martyn’s allegations are correct”.

The statement also said Blackburn had been invited to attend the hearing on Wednesday but declined.