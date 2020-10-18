Rolleston police incident: 11 people crammed into SUV, teen found 'unresponsive'

Police are investigating after an incident in Rolleston. Photo / Supplied.

A person remains in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in a vehicle in Rolleston yesterday.

Stuff has reported it was a teen who suffered critical injuries and he was travelling in an Toyota Hilux Surf with 10 other people.

Police were called to the scene at about 1.20am where they found the person.

Others at the scene provided medical attention and the man was transported by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing today.

"We are expecting it to be a couple of days before we have a real update," the spokeswoman said.

Stuff reported that the group spent less than an hour at the Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln before leaving about 12.30am. They parked on a street in Rolleston, about 12km away.