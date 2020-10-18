Rolleston police incident: 10 people crammed into SUV, teen found 'unresponsive'

Police are investigating after an incident in Rolleston. Photo / Supplied.

A person remains in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in a vehicle in Rolleston yesterday.

Stuff has reported it was a teen who suffered critical injuries and he was traveling in an Toyota Hilux Surf with 10 people.

Police were called to the scene at about 1:20am where they found the person.

Others at the scene rendered medical attention and the man was transported by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing today.

"We are expecting it to be a couple of days before we have a real update," the spokeswoman said.

Stuff reported that the group spent less than an hour at the Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln before leaving about 12.30am. They parked on a street in Rolleston, about 12 kilometres away.