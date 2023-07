The road is closed with a detour in place.

A section of State Highway 3 north of Stratford is closed after a truck rolled shortly before 4 o’clock this morning.

The truck rolled near the intersection of SH3 and Rutland Rd about 3.50am.

A detour is in place for traffic heading in both directions, says Waka Kotahi in a social media post this morning.

The detour is Beaconsfield, Salisbury and Croyden Rds for northbound traffic and the same route in reverse for southbound. The detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles.