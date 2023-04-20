Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Rogue cow spotted grazing at Wellington’s Scorching Bay

NZ Herald
Scorching Bay in Wellington. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A rogue cow spotted grazing at Scorching Bay beach in Wellington has been reported to the city council and police.

Wellington City Council was alerted to the animal on Twitter by a member of the public.

Video footage showed the cow roaming calmly on the grass area behind the beach.

“Steer clear of the loose bull at Scorching Bay Beach!,” the council said on Twitter.

“It looks like he wanted to moo-ve away from farm life to catch some waves. Our team is on the way to take him home.”

A Wellington City Council spokesperson confirmed the report had been lodged with the council.

Animal Control has contacted the owner who was on the way to collect it, they said.

Police confirmed they had also been notified of a cow wandering near Massey Rd in the Karaka Bays area.

“It looks like a farmer came to get the cow shortly after we were notified,” a police spokesperson said.

