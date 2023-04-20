Rogue cow spotted grazing at Wellington’s Scorching Bay

Scorching Bay in Wellington. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A rogue cow spotted grazing at Scorching Bay beach in Wellington has been reported to the city council and police.

Wellington City Council was alerted to the animal on Twitter by a member of the public.

Video footage showed the cow roaming calmly on the grass area behind the beach.

A Wellington City Council spokesperson confirmed the report had been lodged with the council.

Animal Control has contacted the owner who was on the way to collect it, they said.

Police confirmed they had also been notified of a cow wandering near Massey Rd in the Karaka Bays area.

“It looks like a farmer came to get the cow shortly after we were notified,” a police spokesperson said.