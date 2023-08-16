First-place winners Sold Out from Otumoetai Intermediate School.

Young musicians in the Bay of Plenty have taken the spotlight at the 13th annual Rockshop Bandquest competition.

The nationwide live music competition for intermediate and primary students, this year’s regional edition saw 15 bands perform at Baycourt on Monday.

Sold Out, representing Otumoetai Intermediate School, took out first place, delivering an outstanding performance that captivated both judges and audience alike, a statement from Bandquest said.

L.A.B star Joel Shadbolt was a mentor at the event and said he “absolutely taken back by the talent we have here in the Bay”.

“Each [band] had such a unique and stylish sound. It was super impressive and promising for things to come. I can happily say that New Zealand music is in good hands moving forward.”

Sold Out guitar player Adam Bayliss said, “[it] was heaps of fun and I enjoyed playing together in a band with others. I like being in a band because music is best played with friends.”

The full line-up for Sold Out is Alafair Korohina, Scarlett Waterhouse, and Jaime Rivers all on vocals, Dane Wheatcroft and Vincent Scott on keys, Adam Bayliss and Leo Hickey on guitar, Charlie Downard on bass, and Toby Bryson on drums.

Rockquest Promotions co-founder and director Glenn Common said the benefit of participating went far beyond just the event day.

”Rockshop Bandquest is a fantastic opportunity for these young musicians. The bands must work together, each playing their part to achieve a shared goal, developing not only their musical and performance skills but also their teamwork, communication, and leadership abilities.”

About 300 bands will participate in events held across the country from August 22 to September 3.

The Bandquest online national final results will be announced on September 21.

Bay of Plenty results:

First place, winning $400 credit with The Rockshop for their school: Sold Out - Otumoetai Intermediate School

Second place, winning $200 credit with The Rockshop for their school: GrieVous - Greerton Village School

Third place, winning $100 credit with The Rockshop for their school: Nonagon - Mokoia Intermediate School

Wright The Best Original Song, winning $100 cash for their school: The Hammerheads - Bethlehem College

Best Song-Wrighter Award: The Hammerheads - Bethlehem College

Best Keyboard Player Award: Band One - Mount Maunganui Intermediate

Rocking Drummer Award: Tahatai Tribe - Tahatai Coast School

Rock-Solid Bassist Award: INDIGO - Papamoa College

“Killer Guitarist” Award: Lead guitarist, Undisturbed - Otumoetai Intermediate School

Rockstar Styles Award: Singer from Looney Tunes - Mokoia Intermediate School

Musicianship Award: Slick - Tauranga Intermediate School

Best Vocalist Award (jointly awarded to): Vocalists, GreVous - Greerton Village School

Best Vocalist Award (jointly awarded to): Lead vocalist, “Soundscape” - Rotorua Intermediate School



