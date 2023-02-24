Roadworkers have allegedly been shot at again, this time in Snells Beach, north of Auckland on Wednesday night. Photo / Michael Craig

Roadworkers have allegedly been shot at again, this time in Snells Beach, north of Auckland on Wednesday night. Photo / Michael Craig

Roadworkers were allegedly shot at with a BB gun in Snells Beach, north of Auckland on Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said police were investigating the incident which happened about 11pm on Kauri Crescent.

“No injuries have been reported in relation to the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“At this stage, our inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances, and we ask anyone who may have information to please get in touch via 105, quoting job number P053743820.”

Facebook users reported that the group of people were roadworkers and those firing the shots allegedly took offence to the noise they were making.

This is the second time this week there have been reports of people abusing road workers with guns.

A traffic management boss in Hawke’s Bay said staff in the region had a pistol and sawn-off shotgun pointed at them by a car-load of gang members while working last Friday.

Ryan Lawson of East Coast Traffic told Newsroom staff were facing daily abuse.

“Honestly for us, it was a very, very scary moment and that crew just had to up and leave.”

Traffic management supervisor Liam Harvey told Newstalk ZB that the roadworkers reported the incident to police after officials cast doubt on the incident.

“We had the police come to us that [Friday] night, and took statements from everyone involved,” Harvey told ZB’s Heather Du Plessis-Allan.

Harvey also said police had told him they had made some inquiries, but he hadn’t heard anything further since the weekend.











