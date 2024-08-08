“People ring up and say ‘My road is deteriorating, you guys aren’t doing anything’, but they sort of forget that if you live up the Kauarapaoa (Rd), for instance, you’re driving along there, on to Papaiti Rd, Somme Parade and maybe Glasgow St or Dublin St.
“All those roads have to be maintained too. Their rates contribute to the whole network and they drive on a lot of the network.”
Atkinson’s nephew, Brendon Walker, is the Whanganui Alliance manager.
“He has progressed through the company. When I became resource manager, he took on the operations manager role,” he said.
“The jobs are going to have to go on a calendar, otherwise you tend to muck around a bit,” Atkinson said.
“I’ve got a couple of old cars as well. The one I‘m working on at the moment is a 1957 Buick.”
Atkinson’s grandson will be visiting for a fortnight over the school holidays.
“His drain digging is getting better and I’ve taught him how to mix concrete.
“One thing I’ve always tried to pass on to people is to do a nice, tidy job, not a half-pie job.”
