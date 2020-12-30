Road toll rising: One person dead, others injured after Christchurch crash

The scene of the crash in Christchurch. Photo / Hamish Clark

One person has died and others injured after a crash on Russley Road in Christchurch last night.

Police were called to the serious single-vehicle crash on in Harewood at 10.45pm.

One person died at the scene and multiple people sustained serious injuries.

The road was blocked and closed but has since reopened.

It is unclear what caused the crash and police are investigating.

It is the ninth fatality on the roads during the current holiday period.

Eight other people have died on the roads around the country since Christmas Day, more than doubling last year's entire road toll.

Terry Charleston, 34, and Rebecca McAlees, 24, died in a crash on Christmas night on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, south of Auckland.

Hours later, two young men - mates Jack Heritage Jnr and Viliami Muru-Teutau, both 20 years old - died in the early hours of Boxing Day after the vehicle they were in crashed on Triangle Rd in Massey, West Auckland.

James and Kareen Malcolm, of Invercargill, were killed on Monday when their motorcycle collided with a milk tanker on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (State Highway 99), between Taramoa Rd and Price Rd.

The eighth fatality was at Kahikatea Rd, Dairy Flat, on Tuesday.