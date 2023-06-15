Prime Minister, Rt Hon Chris Hipkins and Associate Minister of Transport, Hon Kiri Allan, to mark the completion of the Pūhoi to Warkworth section of Ara Tūhono, and Te Honohono ki Tai Road in Warkworth.

Toll prices on three state highways will be increasing from the start of next month.

In a notice to customers today, Waka Kotahi said it was increasing the cost of trips for light vehicles by 20 cents from current prices, while trips for heavy vehicles will cost 40 cents more.

The roads impacted include the Auckland Northern Gateway (SH1), Tauranga Eastern Link (SH2), and Tauranga Takitimu Drive (SH29). The changes come into effect from July 1.

Waka Kotahi said in its notice that roadside signage may be updated to show the new pricing in the days before July 1, however, motorists won’t be changed the new toll until 12.01am on July 1.

The toll increases come as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this morning officially opened the $880 million Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway. The road, which is included in the tolled Auckland Northern Gateway, was part of the National Party’s “Roads of National Significance” programme.

Hipkins was accompanied by Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan at the ceremony to mark the completion of the new section of SH1 and the $62m Te Honohono ki Tai Matakana Link Rd that avoids Warkworth’s infamous Hill St intersection.

The two new roads north of Auckland are due to open to traffic over the next few days, possibly early in the morning to avoid heavy traffic.

Despite the Labour Party previously mocking the project as a “holiday highway”, Hipkins today said it was a key part of the Northland to Auckland corridor and would unlock and boost the local economy.

The motorway has been plagued by delays and has taken more than six years to build by the NX2 joint venture between Fletcher Building and Spanish construction firm Acciona, which under a private-public partnership will operate and maintain the road for 25 years.

Most toll revenue collected by Waka Kotahi is spent on repaying the money borrowed to construct the toll roads, the transport agency said. A portion of toll revenue also goes towards operating costs and GST.

Waka Kotahi said it has kept toll increases below the average CPI since the last increase in 2019 but adjustments are needed from July 1 to ensure toll revenues continue to enable the timely repayment of debt.

Toll prices from July 1, 2023

Auckland Northern Gateway SH1

Light vehicles $2.60

Heavy vehicles $5.20

Tauranga Eastern Link SH2

Light vehicles $2.30

Heavy vehicles $5.60

Tauranga Takitimu Drive SH29

Light vehicles $2.10

Heavy vehicles $5.40