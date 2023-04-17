High Street, from the corner of Hospital Street. The community board was told that the speed sign is too far down. Photo / Leanne Warr

High Street, from the corner of Hospital Street. The community board was told that the speed sign is too far down. Photo / Leanne Warr

“Someone is going to get killed.”

The issue of speed along High Street on State Highway 2 was raised at this week’s Dannevirke Community Board meeting.

Board member Ron Wallace said a resident who had lived on the corner of Hospital Street and High Street was concerned at the speed of drivers coming through from the northern side of Dannevirke.

Ron Wallace spoke on concerns over speed along the northern end of High St. Photo / Leanne Warr

While there was a speed indicator near the showgrounds, and a sign alerting drivers they were nearing a school, Wallace felt it was too late by that point.

“I think we need to do something to slow them down.”

Chairman Pat Walshe said as the road in question was part of a state highway, the issue would have to be discussed with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and he would take it to the next road safety meeting, due to be held in May.

Wallace said the Napier-Taupō highway could be closed at any time, which would increase trucks coming through.

While there was at times a camera in a van near the retirement village to catch any speeding drivers, it wasn’t consistent.

There was a similar issue with Easton Street with board members wanting an update on road-calming measures.

It was suggested that the board could put in a request for a representative from Waka Kotahi, for instance, so they could address those issues directly.

The state of Mangatoro Reserve was a concern. Photo / NZME

Care of reserves was also an issue of concern at this week’s Dannevirke Community Board meeting.

Board members received the report on the management update and Wallace expressed concern over Mangatoro Reserve.

The update stated that there had been some damage from Cyclone Gabrielle to paths, bridges and vegetation.

However, some members believed the damage had occurred prior to the February cyclone.

Wallace asked who was responsible for the care of reserves and what was happening in regard to repairs.

“Why do we have reserves if we can’t walk in them?”

The contents of the time capsule, buried 25 years ago, have been at the Dannevirke Library. Photo / Leanne Warr

Councillor Erana Peeti-Webber also provided an update on the time capsule.

The contents of the capsule, which was first buried in 1997 and dug up for the 150th anniversary of Dannevirke’s settlement, have been on display at the Dannevirke library.

Peeti-Webber said the time capsule committee had also asked members of the community what they’d like to see put into a new capsule to be buried with the older one.

She said she would collect it at the end of the month and the committee would decide on what would go in and bring it back to the next board meeting.

Terry Hynes said support for the Phil Lamason memorial had been fantastic. Photo / NZME

Board member Terry Hynes also updated the board on the Phil Lamason Trust’s efforts to create a memorial for Phil Lamason.

He said great progress had been made including a meeting with Metalform to discuss a structure and the design.

“We’re working on the feasibility and the practicality of the design and how it can be constructed.”

Other discussions had been held with Tararua Alliance and council staff regarding permits and so on.

“We’re getting some fantastic support.”