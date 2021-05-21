Road reopened after three vehicle crash at Pukerua Bay, minor injuries reported

Emergency services are responding to the crash on SH1. Photo / File

State Highway 1 (SH1) has now opened after a three-vehicle crash blocked the northbound lane at Pukerua Bay on the Kāpiti Coast earlier this morning.

However NZTA Waka Kotahi advised motorists to continue to expect "significant delays" between Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton.

SH1 PUKERUA BAY, NORTHBOUND - DELAYS - 11:35AM

Due to a prior crash, there are northbound delays between Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton. Please expect significant delays and allow extra time for your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/BU2nESgZ7m — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) May 21, 2021

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the crash at 10.50am, which had occured near the intersection with Te Motu Road, outside the shops.

It appeared three vehicles were involved in the crash and an investigation into the circumstances was underway.

Wellington Free Ambulance said two vehicles had been sent to the scene, with one stood down and one remaining on site.

They said all seven patients were out of the vehicles and walking around, and it was unlikely any of them would need to be transported to hospital.