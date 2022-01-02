Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Road deaths jumped when police cut back on breath tests, speed cameras

5 minutes to read
Traffic police, hopefully operating in a location near you this holiday season. Photo / Doug Sherring

Traffic police, hopefully operating in a location near you this holiday season. Photo / Doug Sherring

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

What makes driving safer? As holidaymakers hit the highways after another grim annual road toll, Simon Wilson reports on the evidence for what really works in the first of a five-part series.

OPINION: Remember the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.