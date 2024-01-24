A serious crash has forced the closure of a major road in central Hamilton this morning.
A police spokesman said they were called to the intersection of Ohaupo Rd and Lorne St in Melville at 9.50am.
“Initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured,” the spokesman said.
Two ambulances, a rapid response and an operations manager were sent to the scene, a St John spokesperson said.
NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists the crash could create serious delays and motorists will have to use an alternative route.
The road is likely to be closed for “some time” according to the agency as police conduct their investigation.
According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for nearly 4km in the areas surrounding the crash.
- More to come