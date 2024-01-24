Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown lashes out over pedestrian crossing costs, inflation falls in line with expectations and when Kiwis can expect clarity on Cathedral Cove’s re-opening in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Maori TV / NZHerald

A serious crash has forced the closure of a major road in central Hamilton this morning.

A police spokesman said they were called to the intersection of Ohaupo Rd and Lorne St in Melville at 9.50am.

“Initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured,” the spokesman said.

Two ambulances, a rapid response and an operations manager were sent to the scene, a St John spokesperson said.

SH3 (OHAUPO RD), HAMILTON - ROAD CLOSED - 10:40AM

Due to a serious crash, SH3 (Ohaupo Rd) is CLOSED between SH1C (Kahikatea Dr) & Normandy Ave in the Melville area, Hamilton. Use alternative route & allow extra time for delays in the surrounding area: https://t.co/HJDlFuXFj3 ^TP pic.twitter.com/DgVOgGOffP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 24, 2024

NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists the crash could create serious delays and motorists will have to use an alternative route.

There are massive delays in the Hamilton CBD after a crash on SH3. Photo / Google Maps

The road is likely to be closed for “some time” according to the agency as police conduct their investigation.

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for nearly 4km in the areas surrounding the crash.

