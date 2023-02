A single-vehicle crash has closed Whangārei Heads Rd at Tamaterau. Photo / Supplied

A single-vehicle crash has closed Whangārei Heads Rd at Tamaterau. Photo / Supplied

Police are advising motorists travelling along Whangārei Heads Rd to use alternative routes and expect delays following a crash.

A single-vehicle crash was reported to police about 3.50pm.

A police spokeswoman said initial indications suggested one person received serious injuries.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time while emergency services attend the scene.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or to take an alternative route where possible”.