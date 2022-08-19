Photo / Supplied

A busy road in Auckland's North Shore has been closed to motorists while seven fire trucks respond to a building fire this morning.

The building is located on Barrys Point Rd next to Pet Stock and opposite Countdown Supermarket in Takapuna.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency services said at 9.39am this morning the crew were alerted to a building fire in Takapuna and seven fire trucks were in attendance at the scene.

They did not have any more information at this stage.

A police spokesperson said their involvement at this stage was in providing assistance with road closures/traffic management.

"Barrys Point Road has been closed."

A staff member of Paramount Pools, Takapuna told the Herald the fire broke out at an engineering business behind the Pet Stock.

"It had affected the power in his business but the fire crew had been doing a great job."