A road has been closed in Wainuiomata as police and ambulance staff swarm to a serious incident where someone has reportedly been shot.

Coast Road is closed south of the Golf Club, with police condoning off the area.

Police at the scene on Coast Road, Wainuiomata. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

A man near the cordon told the Herald he understood someone had been shot.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they were attending “an active incident”.

One person trying to head down the road told police he was heading to the beach. An officer told him he didn’t know how long the road would be closed and recommended a visit to Days Bay instead.

More to come